Rohan Parekh caught with fake PMO ID and armed bodyguard
India
Right before Prime Minister Modi was set to open the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, security caught two individuals at the Bandra Kurla Complex.
One, Rohan Parekh, 24, tried to get in with a fake Prime Minister's Office ID, and his bodyguard had a gun on him.
The Mumbai Crime Branch is now looking into what happened.
Global Fintech Fest spotlights AI tokenization
GFF 2026 is happening in Mumbai from September 8-11, bringing together leaders and experts from around the world to talk about where finance and tech are headed next.
This year's big focus: how new tech like AI, tokenization, and quantum systems can make global finance smarter and more inclusive for everyone.