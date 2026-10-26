Rohini, Delhi Air Force officer's home burgled, ₹35L-₹40L jewelry stolen
India
An Air Force officer's home in Rohini, Delhi, was broken into around noon on October 7 while no one was inside.
Thieves got away with jewelry worth around ₹35 lakh to ₹40 lakh.
CCTV caught two men arriving on a scooter just after noon and leaving about two hours later with the loot.
Shamu Shide reported theft, police investigating
Warrant Officer Shamu Shide, currently posted in Jaipur, reported the theft. His wife was close by, and his daughters were out when it happened.
The robbers wore masks and helmets, making them tough to identify.
Police have formed teams to trace them down, but the investigation is still ongoing.