Rohini man Deepak run over by SUV, police probe murder
India
A 44-year-old man named Deepak lost his life in Rohini, Delhi, after an SUV hit his scooter from behind and then ran over him several times on July 16.
Police are treating the case as a murder and looking into whether it was planned.
Sagar arrested, scooter dragged under SUV
Deepak's scooter was reportedly dragged under the SUV before he was fatally injured.
The driver Sagar was arrested soon after and has admitted to being involved, but police say his story about why it happened doesn't add up.
Investigators are now piecing together evidence to figure out what really led to this shocking attack.