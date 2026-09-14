Rohini resident Abhishek fatally stabbed while intervening in collision fight
India
In Rohini, Delhi, Abhishek was fatally stabbed after he tried to break up a fight that started over a collision between a motorcycle and a scooter.
He stepped in hoping to calm things down, but the situation got out of hand.
Five people have been arrested so far for their roles in the attack.
Family blocks traffic demanding justice
Abhishek's father, Shobharam Prajapati, shared his frustration that no one helped his son as he lay injured on the road. The family blocked traffic in protest, demanding justice.
Two women were also among those arrested, and police say further investigation is underway.
Abhishek was married and the only earning member of his family.