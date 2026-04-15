Rohini slum fire in North Delhi kills 3 including toddler
India
A tragic fire broke out early Wednesday morning in a Rohini slum cluster, North Delhi, taking the lives of three people, one of them just 3 years old.
The blaze started at a plastic scrap storage spot around 2:30am and quickly spread to nearby huts, raising fresh worries about safety in these crowded neighborhoods.
Rohini narrow lanes hindered rescue efforts
Firefighters and emergency teams worked to control the flames, with six fire trucks on the scene.
Narrow lanes and packed huts made rescue efforts harder.
This incident has once again highlighted how urgent it is to improve infrastructure and fire safety in slum areas, hoping tragedies like this can be prevented in the future.