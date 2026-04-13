Rohit alleged mastermind arrested for Kanpur kidney transplant racket
India
After dodging police for two weeks, Rohit, the alleged mastermind behind Kanpur's kidney transplant racket, was arrested on April 13.
Even though he wasn't a real doctor, he fooled many by dressing the part and managed to keep moving between Goa, Kathmandu, Manali and Shimla to stay ahead of authorities.
Kanpur probe totals 10 arrests
With Rohit in custody, the total number of arrests in this case is now 10 since police busted the operation on March 30.
The investigation points to a much larger organ trafficking network spanning several states, involving doctors, technicians, and even ambulance driver.
Two suspects are still missing, but police say they have new leads that could help uncover the full story.