Rohit Kadam booked for allegedly filming woman at Ajay Lodge
Rohit Kadam, a TV journalist, has landed in legal trouble after allegedly filming a woman at Ajay Lodge without her permission on April 8.
Kadam reportedly said they were doing a "sting operation," but the woman noticed she was being filmed, raised an alarm, and later approached the police.
Rupali Patil Thombare alleges 25L contract
Police quickly filed an FIR against Kadam under privacy laws.
The case has also sparked controversy: NCP leader Rupali Patil Thombare claims it was a setup to defame her and accuses the journalists of taking a ₹25 lakh contract from rival political leaders.
The Pune Union of Working Journalists condemned the incident, saying it will not support any accused journalists and calling for strict action.
Social media is buzzing with concerns about possible attempts to influence the investigation.