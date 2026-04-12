Rohit Kadam booked for allegedly filming woman at Ajay Lodge

Rupali Patil Thombare alleges 25L contract

Police quickly filed an FIR against Kadam under privacy laws.

The case has also sparked controversy: NCP leader Rupali Patil Thombare claims it was a setup to defame her and accuses the journalists of taking a ₹25 lakh contract from rival political leaders.

The Pune Union of Working Journalists condemned the incident, saying it will not support any accused journalists and calling for strict action.

Social media is buzzing with concerns about possible attempts to influence the investigation.