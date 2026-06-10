Rohtak D-Park fire kills 3 after suspected AC compressor explosion

Rohtak fire cause under investigation

National Disaster Response Force team recovered three bodies from the debris; their identities are still unknown.

The site is just 50 meters from Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's house, so nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution.

Senior officials oversaw rescue work, and MP Deepender Hooda called the incident unfortunate, urging support for victims' families and affected shopkeepers.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.