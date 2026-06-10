Rohtak D-Park fire kills 3 after suspected AC compressor explosion
A sudden fire broke out near D-Park in Rohtak on Tuesday afternoon, leaving three people dead.
The blaze was suspected to have started after an air-conditioning compressor exploded in a footwear shop and quickly spread to nine nearby shops while customers were still inside.
Firefighters from Rohtak and neighboring districts rushed to control the flames.
Rohtak fire cause under investigation
National Disaster Response Force team recovered three bodies from the debris; their identities are still unknown.
The site is just 50 meters from Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's house, so nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution.
Senior officials oversaw rescue work, and MP Deepender Hooda called the incident unfortunate, urging support for victims' families and affected shopkeepers.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.