Roof collapse at Lucknow Muharram procession kills 2 12-year-olds
India
During a Muharram procession in Lucknow on Friday night, a house roof gave way while people were handing out refreshments, leading to the deaths of two 12-year-old boys and injuries to eight others.
The collapse happened around 10:15pm in Mohalla Pakhariya, leaving the local community shaken.
Ali and Armaan from Mohana killed
Ali and Armaan, both from Mohana, sadly lost their lives.
Five people with serious injuries were taken to King George's Medical University trauma center. Two other boys received first aid and went home, while a girl named Rusida is still being treated at BKT Hospital.
Police are investigating what caused the collapse as rescue teams conducted the operation.