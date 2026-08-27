Ror community threatens to block BJP leaders without CBI probe

Ror community is putting serious pressure on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, warning they'll block their entry into villages if demands aren't met by September 1.

Their main ask? A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the alleged fake encounter involving Harsh and Birbal, which they believe is linked to Veeru Valmiki's murder earlier this month.

The ultimatum follows a protest march on August 24.