Ror community threatens to block BJP leaders without CBI probe
India
Ror community is putting serious pressure on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, warning they'll block their entry into villages if demands aren't met by September 1.
Their main ask? A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the alleged fake encounter involving Harsh and Birbal, which they believe is linked to Veeru Valmiki's murder earlier this month.
The ultimatum follows a protest march on August 24.
Ror Mahasabha seeks justice and accountability
At a meeting in Karnal, local BJP MLA Satpal Jamba even offered to resign if it would help, but community leaders instead set a clear deadline for action.
The Ror Mahasabha says they just want justice and accountability from the government, reflecting growing frustration over how their concerns have been handled so far.