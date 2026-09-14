Roshan Bhushan Sheth arrested for ₹30.26cr fraud on 42 investors

Sheth kept up the ruse with fake profit statements and even paid out some "profit" before suddenly stopping all payments late last year.

Police say he lived large (think a BMW, luxury watches, and piles of gold) while using a wig and fake names to stay hidden.

Now, with a chargesheet filed on September 1 naming 37 witnesses, authorities are urging anyone else affected to come forward as Sheth faces serious fraud charges.