Bharat bandh on February 1 over UGC's new regulations?
What's the story
Protests against the University Grants Commission's (UGC) new Regulations 2026 entered their third day on Thursday, with student groups and social organizations across Uttar Pradesh and other states. The protests were led by Chhatra Panchayat. In Lucknow, protesters raised slogans like "UGC Roll Back" and "Bantenge Toh Katenge." They alleged that the regulations are discriminatory and divide university campuses.
Rising dissent
Protests intensify in Prayagraj and Varanasi
In Prayagraj, students from different groups gathered at Chhatra Sangh Bhawan on the Allahabad University campus. They alleged the new UGC Bill undermines general category students' rights. In Varanasi, Banaras Hindu University and Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth students threatened to intensify protests if regulations aren't withdrawn. When they tried to march to district headquarters, police stopped them, leading to a dharna.
Widespread unrest
Protests spread to Kanpur and Deoria
In Kanpur, students of Chandra Shekhar Azad University protested with black bands and flags. In Deoria, a sit-in was held at the district court premises under Bar Association president Pritam Mishra's leadership. BJP Kisan Morcha's Salon mandal president Shyam Sundar Tripathi resigned in protest from Rae Bareli. He called the rules "harmful" and "divisive" in his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party leadership.
Nationwide shutdown
Bharat bandh call amid escalating protests
Multiple organizations called for a Bharat bandh on February 1. In Madhya Pradesh, the Karni Sena protested at Devi Ahilya Bai University in Indore. They recited Hanuman Chalisa and submitted a memorandum to the vice-chancellor. Karni Sena leaders said the bandh would be followed by a campaign to seek written assurances from MPs opposing the regulations.
Legal challenge
SC stays equity regulations
Amid the protests, the Supreme Court stayed the University Grants Commission's (UGC) new regulations on Thursday. The decision was taken by a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The court noted that without its intervention, the regulations could lead to societal divisions and dangerous consequences. "If we don't intervene it will lead to dangerous impact, will divide the society and will have grave impact," the bench said.
Official statement
Government asked to respond by March 19
The court ordered that the regulations be kept in abeyance. The bench observed that the language of the regulations is vague and needs to be modulated to prevent exploitation. "Prima facie, we say that the language of the regulation is vague and experts need to look into for the language be modulated so that it is not exploited," the court said. The court issued notices to both UGC and the central government, asking them to respond by March 19.