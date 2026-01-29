Bharat bandh on February 1 over UGC's new regulations? 

Protests against the University Grants Commission 's (UGC) new Regulations 2026 entered their third day on Thursday, with student groups and social organizations across Uttar Pradesh and other states. The protests were led by Chhatra Panchayat. In Lucknow , protesters raised slogans like "UGC Roll Back" and "Bantenge Toh Katenge." They alleged that the regulations are discriminatory and divide university campuses.

Rising dissent Protests intensify in Prayagraj and Varanasi In Prayagraj, students from different groups gathered at Chhatra Sangh Bhawan on the Allahabad University campus. They alleged the new UGC Bill undermines general category students' rights. In Varanasi, Banaras Hindu University and Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth students threatened to intensify protests if regulations aren't withdrawn. When they tried to march to district headquarters, police stopped them, leading to a dharna.

Widespread unrest Protests spread to Kanpur and Deoria In Kanpur, students of Chandra Shekhar Azad University protested with black bands and flags. In Deoria, a sit-in was held at the district court premises under Bar Association president Pritam Mishra's leadership. BJP Kisan Morcha's Salon mandal president Shyam Sundar Tripathi resigned in protest from Rae Bareli. He called the rules "harmful" and "divisive" in his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party leadership.

Nationwide shutdown Bharat bandh call amid escalating protests Multiple organizations called for a Bharat bandh on February 1. In Madhya Pradesh, the Karni Sena protested at Devi Ahilya Bai University in Indore. They recited Hanuman Chalisa and submitted a memorandum to the vice-chancellor. Karni Sena leaders said the bandh would be followed by a campaign to seek written assurances from MPs opposing the regulations.

Legal challenge SC stays equity regulations Amid the protests, the Supreme Court stayed the University Grants Commission's (UGC) new regulations on Thursday. The decision was taken by a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The court noted that without its intervention, the regulations could lead to societal divisions and dangerous consequences. "If we don't intervene it will lead to dangerous impact, will divide the society and will have grave impact," the bench said.