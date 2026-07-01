RRB posts Group D 2026 results on regional websites

Group D shortlisted candidates face PET

The test had questions from general science, math, reasoning, and general awareness.

If your roll number made the shortlist (check the PDF!), get ready for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), document check, and medical exam: there are more than 32,000 jobs up for grabs.

To see your Percentile Score and Normalized Marks, log in with your registration number and date of birth on your region's RRB site from July 1-16.

Good luck!