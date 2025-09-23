₹1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund launched

Turning old government buildings into useful community spaces

Cities with a population of 1 lakh or more can compete for funding.

Projects will reimagine places like abandoned prisons, granaries, and other unused government buildings into something useful for the community.

The central government will chip in 25% of costs; states and private partners will handle the rest.

Officials say this is about making crowded urban areas more livable while boosting local economies—basically turning wasted space into opportunity.