₹1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund launched
The government has announced the Urban Challenge Fund—a massive ₹1 lakh crore push to give Indian cities a fresh lease on life.
Announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, this plan covers about 300 cities and aims to turn old, unused buildings and government land into spaces repurposed to cater to the city's current needs.
The focus is on better drainage, cleaner sanitation, and incentivising municipal reforms, all with strong private sector involvement.
Turning old government buildings into useful community spaces
Cities with a population of 1 lakh or more can compete for funding.
Projects will reimagine places like abandoned prisons, granaries, and other unused government buildings into something useful for the community.
The central government will chip in 25% of costs; states and private partners will handle the rest.
Officials say this is about making crowded urban areas more livable while boosting local economies—basically turning wasted space into opportunity.