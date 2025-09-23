Widow's right to late husband's family home explained by court

Court backs earlier order letting widow stay

The court dismissed the brother-in-law's appeal and backed an earlier order letting the widow stay on the ground floor.

Under Section 17 of the Domestic Violence Act, women have the right to live in their matrimonial home—even if they hadn't lived there before or if there's family drama.

Justice Urmila Joshi Phalke pointed out that denying a woman access to her shared household is not just unfair—it counts as domestic violence.

This decision is another step toward making sure women aren't left without support after losing their spouses.