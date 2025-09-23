'₹132 won't make you rich': Driver's calmness in argument wins
A dashcam video is making the rounds online, showing a passenger and her cab driver arguing over the drop-off spot.
The passenger insisted on being dropped further inside than the designated location, but the driver stuck to what was set in the app.
When she threatened not to pay, he stayed calm and wouldn't budge.
The video also got folks talking about how dashcams can
The driver's response—"₹132 won't make you rich, and it won't make me rich either. Don't stress about it"—struck a chord on social media.
Most people are backing the driver, saying service workers deserve respect, while others pointed out that clearer communication or better app accuracy could help avoid these awkward standoffs.
The video also got folks talking about how dashcams can protect both drivers and passengers by keeping things transparent.