Next Article
₹180cr cyber-fraud ring busted after key suspect's death
India
Delhi Police have taken down a massive cyber-fraud syndicate that laundered ₹180 crore from 176 complaints using 20 firms and multiple bank accounts.
The investigation, called Operation Cy-Hawk, kicked off when police noticed one private bank account repeatedly linked to scam complaints—this account belonged to Rajesh Khanna, a company director in central Delhi.
How the case cracked open—and what happened next
Rajesh Khanna died in a Noida hotel but not before revealing that Sushil Chawla and Rajesh Kumar Sharma instructed him and handled the movement of funds.
Digital evidence backed this up, also connecting the group to cases in West Bengal via Pawan Ruia.
Police registered the case in November 2025 and arrested Chawla (58) and Rajesh Kumar (39) earlier this month.