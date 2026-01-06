₹180cr cyber-fraud ring busted after key suspect's death

How the case cracked open—and what happened next

Rajesh Khanna died in a Noida hotel but not before revealing that Sushil Chawla and Rajesh Kumar Sharma instructed him and handled the movement of funds.

Digital evidence backed this up, also connecting the group to cases in West Bengal via Pawan Ruia.

Police registered the case in November 2025 and arrested Chawla (58) and Rajesh Kumar (39) earlier this month.