₹33 crore in assets linked to codeine syrup smuggling frozen

Properties seized under court orders

Police froze ₹28 crore in properties tied to Bhola Prasad Jaiswal, whose son Shubham is reportedly the kingpin and is said to have absconded.

Another ₹5.18 crore in assets belonging to Vinod Agarwal and his family in Kanpur were also seized.

Both actions are part of a bigger investigation into how codeine syrup is being trafficked across Uttar Pradesh.