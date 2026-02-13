₹33 crore in assets linked to codeine syrup smuggling frozen
Varanasi police just froze about ₹33 crore worth of assets linked to a codeine cough syrup smuggling ring.
The move, part of a wider push against illegal narcotics, targeted two individuals named in the case.
Properties seized under court orders
Police froze ₹28 crore in properties tied to Bhola Prasad Jaiswal, whose son Shubham is reportedly the kingpin and is said to have absconded.
Another ₹5.18 crore in assets belonging to Vinod Agarwal and his family in Kanpur were also seized.
Both actions are part of a bigger investigation into how codeine syrup is being trafficked across Uttar Pradesh.
Jaiswal sent to jail on remand
The crackdown happened under strict anti-narcotics laws, with court orders backing the seizures.
Agarwal is accused of shady deals worth ₹6-7 crore with pharma companies linked to one FIR at Sarnath, while Jaiswal has been sent to jail on remand as investigations continue.