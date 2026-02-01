₹3.56 lakh crore for urban local bodies

But there's a catch

This funding could mean better infrastructure and services in your city, but there are strings attached.

ULBs will need to use tech like GIS for property taxes, show steady revenue growth, and keep their councils elected and accountable.

The 16th Finance Commission recommended that states formulate a transparent rural-to-urban transition policy to claim the urbanization premium, hoping this cash actually reaches where it's needed—unlike some past grants that went unused.