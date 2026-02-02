₹5,000cr ULFA package in Assam for peace projects
The government just rolled out a ₹500 crore package in the 2026-27 Budget to support peace projects tied to the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA).
This is only the first slice of a bigger ₹5,000 crore plan, set to be released over five years as part of a major agreement between the Center, the Government of Assam and ULFA.
AFSPA withdrawn from 85% of Assam
This move follows over 9,000 ULFA members surrendering and AFSPA has been withdrawn from about 85% of Assam—a big step toward normalcy.
ULFA's general secretary called it "a positive way forward," but not all factions are on board yet.
The package is also part of a larger push: seven special packages worth over ₹1,000 crore were announced for the Northeast, aiming for long-term stability and better opportunities in the region.