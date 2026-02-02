₹5,000cr ULFA package in Assam for peace projects

AFSPA withdrawn from 85% of Assam

This move follows over 9,000 ULFA members surrendering and AFSPA has been withdrawn from about 85% of Assam—a big step toward normalcy.

ULFA's general secretary called it "a positive way forward," but not all factions are on board yet.

The package is also part of a larger push: seven special packages worth over ₹1,000 crore were announced for the Northeast, aiming for long-term stability and better opportunities in the region.