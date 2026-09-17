RSKS India urges rights-based climate finance at U.N. HR Council
At the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, RSKS India representative Saroj Sankhla highlighted that climate finance should reach the communities who need it most, especially in developing countries facing real climate risks.
Saroj Sankhla from RSKS India pointed out that funding should be tied to human rights and real impact, not just promises on paper.
RKS India pitches Global-Climate-Finance-Passport
RSKS India pitched a "Global Climate Finance Passport": Think of it as a digital tracker showing exactly how funds move from donors to people on the ground.
The goal? More transparency and proof that projects are actually restoring resources and protecting homes.
As Sankhla put it, "Do not measure climate finance only by billions announced. Measure it by wells restored, homes protected, crops saved and lives made safer."