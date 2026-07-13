RSS backs SIT probe into Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation scam India Jul 13, 2026

The RSS is standing behind the probe into a major donation scam at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, where crores of rupees went missing.

The issue surfaced in June, and now a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is on the case.

At their Belagavi conference, RSS leaders said they're hopeful for a "decisive turn" soon and stressed that protecting devotees' trust is essential.

As an RSS statement put it, the organization expects the trust to avoid future incidents that could hurt the reverence and deep faith of all Ram Bhakts.