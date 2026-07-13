RSS backs SIT probe into Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation scam
The RSS is standing behind the probe into a major donation scam at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, where crores of rupees went missing.
The issue surfaced in June, and now a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is on the case.
At their Belagavi conference, RSS leaders said they're hopeful for a "decisive turn" soon and stressed that protecting devotees' trust is essential.
As an RSS statement put it, the organization expects the trust to avoid future incidents that could hurt the reverence and deep faith of all Ram Bhakts.
RSS urges de-addiction and training
Alongside the scam discussion, RSS leaders talked about population imbalance and rising drug abuse.
They called for stronger de-addiction efforts and highlighted new training programs in disaster management, rural development, and environmental awareness.
The event brought together top names like RSS Sarasanghachalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale with over 200 delegates.