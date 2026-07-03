RSS breaks silence on Ram Temple donation theft
What's the story
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has expressed deep concern over the alleged theft from donation boxes at the Shri Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya. In a statement, the first since the theft became public knowledge, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said the "unfortunate incident of theft from the donation boxes placed in the Shri Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya has wounded the sentiments and reverence of the entire society and Ram devotees, and we are all hurt by this event."
Management overhaul
Hosabale urges trust to rectify lapses in temple management
Hosabale urged the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which manages the temple, to take the incident seriously and rectify any lapses in temple management. He said that this highly condemnable incident should be treated as "exceptional" and that effective steps be taken with utmost seriousness to address all deficiencies in the arrangements and operations so that the faith and reverence of crores of Ram devotees remain unbroken and unwavering. "The current confusion and uncertainty must end," he said.
Community response
RSS appeals to Hindus to remain patient
Hosabale also appealed to the Hindu community to remain patient and restrained amid this incident. He cautioned against anti-Hindu, anti-national forces trying to exploit this situation. "The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh also appeals to the entire Hindu society to demonstrate necessary patience and restraint in this difficult moment and to foil the conspiracies of anti-Hindu, anti-national forces who seek to exploit this unfortunate incident to malign Hindu dharma and society," he said.
Ongoing probe
SIT formed, 8 people arrested
The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the request of the temple trust. An FIR was registered on June 25 after a preliminary report by the SIT. The SIT probing the case was granted a 15-day extension to complete its investigation this week. So far, eight people linked to the donation-counting process have been arrested in connection with this case. The police have also recovered nearly ₹80 lakh from premises linked to one accused.
Case
Ex-supervisor of the trust's accounting team first flagged issue
The corruption charges first surfaced after Mahipal Singh, a former supervisor of the trust's accounting team, publicly called out irregularities. Following a public outcry, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took up the cause, claiming that crores of rupees in donations had gone missing. Last Friday, the temple trust's longstanding general secretary, Champat Rai, stepped down with other high-profile trustees, including Anil Mishra, whose name has repeatedly surfaced during questioning of the accused.
Trust
Trust leaders from RSS, VHP
Although the trust is outside the purview of the government, it is dominated by RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) dignitaries, many of whom are believed to have been personally approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rai, an RSS veteran, was one of the most well-known faces of the Ram temple movement and is the VHP's international vice president. Mishra also has deep ties with the Sangh, having served as the RSS District Karyawah in Ayodhya, among other posts.