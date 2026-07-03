RSS breaks silence on Ram Temple donation theft 

Trust

Trust leaders from RSS, VHP

Although the trust is outside the purview of the government, it is dominated by RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) dignitaries, many of whom are believed to have been personally approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rai, an RSS veteran, was one of the most well-known faces of the Ram temple movement and is the VHP's international vice president. Mishra also has deep ties with the Sangh, having served as the RSS District Karyawah in Ayodhya, among other posts.