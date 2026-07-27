LGBTQ+ community integral part of Indian society, says RSS chief
What's the story
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that the LGBTQ+ community is an integral part of Indian society and should not be ostracized. Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, Telangana, Bhagwat said that these communities are present worldwide and have always existed in India. "We are human too, and it existed among us as well," he said.
Identity acceptance
How people realize they are part of the LGBTQ+ community
Bhagwat also spoke about how people realize they are part of the LGBTQ+ community.
He said some are "born that way," while others realize it later in life.
"Some are innate, determined by nature itself; neither we nor they can do anything about it, that is simply how they were born. However, some are acquired later due to mindset or arise from physical inclinations," he said.
Societal acceptance
Indian society has long made space for the LGBTQ+ community
The RSS chief also spoke about how Indian society has long made space for the LGBTQ+ community.
He said that tradition acknowledged their existence and taught not to view them through the lens of inferiority.
"We made quiet arrangements for them... Our tradition acknowledged their existence, noting that while some might be curable, those that are not, they are human beings too and have a right to live," he said.
Gender roles
Neither women nor men can do everything on their own
Bhagwat also spoke about gender disparity and roles, saying neither women nor men can do everything on their own.
He questioned why women should remain "slaves" in families if they are considered superior.
"Now this is once again the dispute of superior and junior. If something has to happen somewhere, it is necessary for men and women to be together," he said.
Previous remarks
Bhagwat's previous statements in support of LGBTQ+ rights
This is not the first time Bhagwat has spoken about homosexuality and LGBTQ+ rights.
In a January 2023 interview with an RSS-linked magazine, he said that LGBTQ+ people should have their own private and social space.
Citing Hindu scriptures, he argued that Indian civilization had historically accommodated such communities.
India decriminalized consensual same-sex relations in 2018 by striking down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.