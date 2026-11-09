RSS chief Bhagwat recounts Ibrahim defending RSS against possible ban
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat shared a story from the 1930s about how Mr Ibrahim stood up for the RSS when it faced a possible ban.
At an event in Nagpur, Bhagwat said Ibrahim argued that RSS wasn't communal, a big deal back then, since there was no swayamsevak to defend the Sangh.
Mohan Bhagwat praises RSS pracharaks' selflessness
Bhagwat recalled Ibrahim's support for the Sangh at the inauguration of Nagpur Nagrik Sahakari Bank's new auditorium.
He also praised RSS pracharaks for their selfless work serving society without expecting anything in return, saying their commitment reflects the group's core values.