RSS chief Bhagwat urges unity at Toronto 'Hindu Vishwa Bandhu'
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke to a crowd of more than 2,500 at the "Hindu Vishwa Bandhu" event in Toronto, highlighting that while diversity, like differences in caste, creed, or language, is part of nature, real strength comes from unity.
He encouraged everyone to celebrate these differences as signs of a deeper oneness.
Cites Polish refugees, quotes Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam
Bhagwat pointed to moments from India's history, like sheltering Polish refugees during World War II, as examples of the country's spirit of helping others.
Quoting Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, he said seeing unity in diversity inspires us to serve others and stay connected as one big family.