RSS chief calls for Hindutva as shared culture, not religion
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has called on Muslims and Christians to embrace Hinduism—but he clarified he's talking about joining a shared culture and society, not switching religions.
"Dialogue is needed for this," Bhagwat told journalists in Mumbai.
He pointed to historical examples like Ashfaqullah Khan and Ibrahim Gardi as proof that Hindu-Muslim unity is possible, describing Hinduism as India's way of life rather than an exclusive faith.
For Bhagwat, Hindutva is a common Indian identity
According to Bhagwat, Hindutva isn't just a religion—it's a common Indian identity rooted in shared ancestry and culture.
He said there are no true "outsiders" in India, since everyone belongs to Bharatiya culture.
For him, being Hindu means working for the country and supporting a Hindu Rashtra.
He emphasized that open conversation—not force—is key to overcoming extremism and building understanding.