RSS chief calls for Hindutva as shared culture, not religion India Feb 08, 2026

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has called on Muslims and Christians to embrace Hinduism—but he clarified he's talking about joining a shared culture and society, not switching religions.

"Dialogue is needed for this," Bhagwat told journalists in Mumbai.

He pointed to historical examples like Ashfaqullah Khan and Ibrahim Gardi as proof that Hindu-Muslim unity is possible, describing Hinduism as India's way of life rather than an exclusive faith.