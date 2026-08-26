RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat begins centenary tour from New York
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat just landed in New York, starting a three-country tour for the organization's 100th anniversary.
He's set to connect with Indian community groups across the US Canada, and the UK and got a tilak welcome on arrival.
Universal Oneness at Madison Square Garden
The main event is the "Universal Oneness Celebrations" at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, featuring cultural performances and talks about unity and global harmony.
The visit comes as a US religious commission called for sanctions against RSS, but India's government has brushed off those claims as biased.