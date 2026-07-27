RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls live-in relationships 'degradation' in Hyderabad
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke out in Hyderabad, calling live-in relationships a "degradation" and blaming them on "blind imitation of Western culture."
He argued that marriage brings discipline and responsibility, while live-in relationships focus too much on personal happiness.
Bhagwat urged people to think about how these choices affect society.
Bhagwat urges self-guidance, LGBTQ acceptance
Bhagwat also encouraged families to cut back on social media use and have more open conversations at home.
He believes society should guide itself rather than rely on government rules.
Notably, he said LGBTQ individuals deserve acceptance and should not be stigmatized.
Reflecting on India's history, he noted that colonial rule made many undervalue their traditions, but reminded everyone that change has always been part of Indian culture.