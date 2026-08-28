RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meets industry leaders in New York
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met leaders and executives from different industries in New York as part of the group's 100th year global outreach.
The roundtable brought together experts from tech, space, clean energy, and telecom.
Venture capitalist Asha Jadeja Motwani highlighted Bhagwat's "unshakable confidence" in Indian youth and their ability to drive real change.
Bhagwat sets stage for MSG celebration
Bhagwat encouraged smoother processes for industries in India and inspired optimism about collaboration, though he made it clear he wasn't speaking for the government.
Motwani noted his strong belief in Indian youth and their ability to drive real change.
This meeting set the stage for his upcoming "Universal Oneness Celebration" at Madison Square Garden on August 29, which aims to bring together thousands from the Indian diaspora around the theme of global unity.