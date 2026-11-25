RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says foreign powers oppose India's rise
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat believes that powerful countries around the world don't really want to see India move forward.
Speaking at the Padmaa Festival in Maharashtra, he said these nations try to keep India under pressure so they can stay on top.
According to him, it's all about a "survival of the fittest" mindset: India's habit of helping even its rivals doesn't fit into their plans.
Padmaa Festival opens, leaders praise youth
The Padmaa Festival kicked off at MIT campus as a space to connect and share ideas.
Former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan (Retd) highlighted how crucial youth are for building a developed India ('Viksit Bharat').
Bhagwat also praised young Indians for dreaming big and wanting to take the country higher.