RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says India already a 'Hindu Rashtra'
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said India is already a Hindu Rashtra, highlighting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a major milestone.
Speaking at an event in Reshimbagh, he credited both the public and leaders for making the temple possible, calling it a blend of human effort and something almost divine.
Bhagwat calls Ram temple leadership symbol
Bhagwat described the Ram Temple as a symbol of strong leadership, saying it couldn't have happened without committed people leading the way.
He pointed to the 2014 elections as a turning point for India's identity and encouraged everyone to help make India stronger, reminding us that every citizen has a part to play in shaping the country's future.