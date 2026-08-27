RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to address New York centenary event
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to give a speech this Saturday at the "Universal Oneness Celebrations" in New York City, marking part of the group's 100-year anniversary.
The event, hosted by American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD), will feature cultural performances focused on unity and harmony.
Madison Square Garden event draws protests
Bhagwat's New York City appearance is part of his outreach tour across the US Canada, and the United Kingdom, with the Madison Square Garden event running from 2pm to 5:30pm ET.
Not everyone's on board: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has called RSS's vision "exclusionary" and "troubling," while groups like Hindus for Human Rights are planning protests outside.
Meanwhile, the Hindu American Foundation is urging everyone to keep things civil and respect attendees' rights.