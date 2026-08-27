RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to address New York centenary event

Bhagwat's New York City appearance is part of his outreach tour across the US Canada, and the United Kingdom, with the Madison Square Garden event running from 2pm to 5:30pm ET.

Not everyone's on board: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has called RSS's vision "exclusionary" and "troubling," while groups like Hindus for Human Rights are planning protests outside.

Meanwhile, the Hindu American Foundation is urging everyone to keep things civil and respect attendees' rights.