'Will believe in Gen Z': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
What's the story
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that if given a choice, he would trust Generation Z. On accusations of violence around a recent march to Parliament, Bhagwat said that "if I had to close my eyes, I will believe in Gen Z." He was speaking at the 15th anniversary of India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN), a youth organization. His remarks were seen as part of the Sangh's outreach program aimed at the younger generation.
Protest perspective
Protest is a way of dialogue
Bhagwat emphasized that protests should be used to create consensus and not division.
"Protest is a way of dialogue. If a thing that you are saying is not heard, then you can protest. But it should be to create consensus, not divide," he said.
He also stressed that agitations should aim for system correction rather than targeting individuals.
Education funding
Change India's development model to combat climate change: Bhagwat
Bhagwat also called for an increase in the education budget, saying that "6% spending of the budget is long pending."
He spoke about changing India's development model to combat climate change and suggested that during conflict, citizens must align with govt directives, but long-term ties should not be permanently severed, concerning Pakistan and China.
Social issues
Maintain traditional family structures while accommodating same-sex relationships
When asked about regulating social media, Bhagwat opposed prohibitions, saying "if you ban things they simply go into illegal market."
He also spoke about maintaining traditional family structures while accommodating same-sex relationships. He suggested creating a system for same-sex relationships separate from marriage.
On economic disparities, Bhagwat spoke about a lack of respect for manual work leading to competition for government jobs.
He said that "reservation will continue till society discriminates."