India target of global forces seeking 'regime change': Mohan Bhagwat
What's the story
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has drawn parallels between the ongoing unrest in France and past events in Bangladesh and Nepal to warn of similar forces at work in India. Speaking at the annual Dussehra event, Bhagwat said, "A storm has blown in the West. Look at what transpired in France, Bangladesh, and Nepal." He warned that India is also a target of global forces seeking to weaken the country through "regime change" operations.
RSS
'India has moved forward with steadfast resolve'
"India, Hindus, and the Sangh can be dismantled in what manner—this is what the demonic forces contemplate, devise plans for, and act upon. Some people, in accordance with their very nature, join in to assist in this endeavor," Bhagwat said.
He added that while such attempts continue in India as well, the nation has "moved forward with steadfast resolve, and the collective vitality (purushartha) of its society has grown."
Protest purpose
Protests should seek solutions, not sow hatred: RSS chief
Bhagwat acknowledged that while protests do take place, they should be aimed at finding solutions rather than sowing animosity.
He stressed the importance of respecting boundaries of propriety during these movements.
"Problems arise and movements take shape; however, these should be directed toward finding solutions," he said.
He also cautioned against forces trying to create a sense of victimhood and chaos in society.
"One must remain vigilant to avoid falling prey to attempts at sowing confusion and discord," Bhagwat said.
Dialogue emphasis
Unity and diversity must be preserved, says Bhagwat
Bhagwat further stressed that movements should not be driven by the pursuit of votes or cheap popularity.
He said true solutions emerge from dialogue and mutual discourse within society.
The RSS chief also made a strong pitch for unity and preserving India's diversity.
He said, "We must abandon our individual egos, the misconceptions we harbor about our own and others' forms of worship, and the tendency to regard diversity as separation."
Vigilance call
RSS chief warns against divisive tendencies
The RSS chief called for vigilance against intellectual confusion created by divisive tendencies.
He urged people to remain alert and safeguard mutual goodwill.
"It is clear that we must protect our mutual goodwill by remaining alert and safeguarding ourselves against the intellectual confusion created by such divisive tendencies."
"We must remain vigilant, avoid being disturbed or provoked in any way," he said.
Bhagwat concluded his speech by calling for a collective effort toward making India a global leader (Vishwaguru).