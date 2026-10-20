India target of global forces seeking 'regime change': Mohan Bhagwat 

Bhagwat acknowledged that while protests do take place, they should be aimed at finding solutions rather than sowing animosity.

He stressed the importance of respecting boundaries of propriety during these movements.

"Problems arise and movements take shape; however, these should be directed toward finding solutions," he said.

He also cautioned against forces trying to create a sense of victimhood and chaos in society.

"One must remain vigilant to avoid falling prey to attempts at sowing confusion and discord," Bhagwat said.