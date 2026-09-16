RSS forms informal group to address OTT 'cultural pollution'
The RSS has put together an informal group to address what it calls "cultural pollution" from OTT platforms.
This group, made up of pracharaks engaged in the fields of education and culture, plus some ex-vice-chancellors, met recently and will submit recommendations on regulating OTT content and tackling "cultural pollution."
Panel seeks censor-style OTT review
The panel wants a censor board-style system for OTT shows and movies, similar to what theatrical films go through.
They're drafting recommendations for the government, echoing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's concerns about "moral corruption" from online content.
Legal experts will also be consulted before any proposals are sent in.
Currently, a censor board-style filter or review process for streaming content in India does not exist.