RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale condemns Ayodhya temple donation theft
India
The RSS is pretty upset about the recent theft of donation money from Ayodhya's Shri Ram Lalla temple.
General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale called it "highly condemnable" and said it's shaken the faith of devotees.
He's pushing for those responsible to be held accountable, and wants quick fixes to restore trust.
Hosabale urges transparency in Ayodhya probe
Hosabale stressed the need for clear financial management at the temple, noting that a Special Investigation Team is already on the case.
He also warned that some groups might try to use this incident to harm Hindu dharma, urging everyone to stay patient and united.
He added that he hopes efforts by the Trust and government will bring back faith.