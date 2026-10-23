RSS-affiliated group calls for Starlink boycott
What's the story
The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), a group affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has intensified its campaign against Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service in Delhi. The group is raising concerns over national security, data sovereignty, and dependence on foreign digital infrastructure. Protesters shouted slogans like "Elon Musk haay haay" and "Videshi network nahi chalega" at Teen Murti Chowk, demanding the government prioritize these issues over allowing a foreign provider's entry into India.
Telecom apprehensions
Concerns over internet shutdowns and telecom impact
The SJM argues that satellite internet could make it difficult for the government to enforce internet shutdowns and lawful interception.
The group is also worried about its impact on India's domestic telecom industry.
Unlike traditional mobile and broadband services, which rely on local infrastructure, Starlink uses low-Earth-orbit satellites for connectivity.
This could make it harder for authorities to control traffic through domestic gateways or restrict access during emergencies.
Boycott call
SJM calls for boycott until security requirements met
The SJM has called for a boycott of Starlink until it meets India's security requirements.
This comes as Starlink awaits further security clearances to begin commercial operations in India. The company has received some regulatory approvals but is still waiting for more.
The government insists that satellite communications providers must comply with security conditions before launching commercially, with assessments currently underway for licensed operators.
Risk assessment
Dispute highlights tensions between Musk and India
The SJM's concerns are based on its assessment of potential risks, not a government finding of any legal breach by Starlink.
The group argues that blocking Starlink could promote investment in indigenous satellite internet capabilities.
This dispute has also been marked by public disagreements between Musk and Indian business interests over market entry.
Musk has accused domestic players of hindering competition, while the government denies favoring certain companies in its approval process.