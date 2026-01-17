RSS plans 3,000+ Hindu conferences in Karnataka for centenary
India
To mark its 100th year, the RSS will host over 100,000 Hindu Sammelans across India starting January 18, 2026—including more than 3,000 events in Karnataka alone.
These gatherings are all about bringing people together to talk about religion, culture, and how communities can grow stronger.
Why does it matter?
The conferences will spotlight themes like social harmony, family learning, eco-friendly living, traditional lifestyles and good citizenship.
Expect everything from processions and bike rallies to cultural shows and local product fairs.
The RSS also aims to break down barriers by encouraging community meals and neighborhood meet-ups—hoping to build unity and make sure everyone feels included.