RSS seeks punishment over alleged Ayodhya Ram temple donation misuse
The RSS has spoken up about the alleged misuse of donations meant for the Ayodhya Ram temple, demanding serious punishment for those involved.
General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale urged everyone to stay calm and not let this controversy damage trust in Hindu culture.
This comes after eight arrests and the resignation of two key temple trust members.
SIT probe after temple trust request
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is now looking into the scandal, following requests from the temple trust.
Bajrang Dal founder Vinay Katiyar openly criticized how the trust was managed and said he's confident some people will end up in jail over what he called "robbery in God's house."
Hosabale also emphasized that effective steps and necessary initiatives are needed to restore faith among devotees.