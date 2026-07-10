RTC bus crash in Rajanna Sircilla kills 3, injures 20

Police blame rash driving, driver arrested

According to police, the bus tried to overtake but ended up hitting the goods carrier, causing it to overturn and throw everyone onto the road.

The victims, S Vasudev, 35; Ranju, 48; and Archana, 37, all from Maharashtra, didn't make it; Vasudev died at the scene, while Ranju and Archana passed away later in a hospital.

Thankfully, others had only minor injuries and received first aid.

Police say rash driving was to blame; the bus driver has been arrested as investigations continue.