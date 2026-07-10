RTC bus crash in Rajanna Sircilla kills 3, injures 20
A serious road accident shook Rajanna Sircilla district on Thursday evening when an RTC bus crashed into the back of a goods carrier near Anupuram village.
Three farm workers lost their lives and 20 others were hurt as they were heading home after a long day in the fields.
The crash happened around 5:30pm while the group was returning from Thangallapalli village.
Police blame rash driving, driver arrested
According to police, the bus tried to overtake but ended up hitting the goods carrier, causing it to overturn and throw everyone onto the road.
The victims, S Vasudev, 35; Ranju, 48; and Archana, 37, all from Maharashtra, didn't make it; Vasudev died at the scene, while Ranju and Archana passed away later in a hospital.
Thankfully, others had only minor injuries and received first aid.
Police say rash driving was to blame; the bus driver has been arrested as investigations continue.