RTO finds 16% Mira-Bhayandar auto rickshaw drivers nonfluent in Marathi
A recent check in Mira-Bhayandar found that about 16% of auto-rickshaw drivers aren't fluent in Marathi, even though it's required by state rules.
Out of 3,760 drivers tested by the RTO from April 2 to May 1, 587 struggled with the language.
The idea is to make sure all public transport drivers can communicate with passengers in Marathi.
Maharashtra RTOs to run Marathi checks
Starting May 1, all 59 RTOs across Maharashtra will run spot checks and help drivers learn Marathi (no punitive action will be taken solely on the basis of Marathi proficiency until August 15; enforcement can still be taken for illegal vehicles and permit violations).
The government says the focus is on better communication, not taking away anyone's job.
Drivers who want to improve will be directed to the RTO office to collect the government's Marathi guidebook and facilitate Marathi training.