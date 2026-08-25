RTOs begin checking Mumbai taxi and auto drivers' Marathi knowledge

If you've been struggling to find an auto or taxi in Mumbai lately, here's why:

since August 20, RTOs began checking drivers, and the August 12, 2026 amendment to an amended rule says commercial passenger-vehicle drivers and permit holders, specifically autorickshaws, taxis and app-based motor cabs fitted with electronic meters, must demonstrate a working knowledge of Marathi, covering things like fare talks and giving directions.

The government hopes this will help with smoother passenger-driver conversations in Marathi and promote Maharashtra's language and cultural identity.