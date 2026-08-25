RTOs begin checking Mumbai taxi and auto drivers' Marathi knowledge
If you've been struggling to find an auto or taxi in Mumbai lately, here's why:
since August 20, RTOs began checking drivers, and the August 12, 2026 amendment to an amended rule says commercial passenger-vehicle drivers and permit holders, specifically autorickshaws, taxis and app-based motor cabs fitted with electronic meters, must demonstrate a working knowledge of Marathi, covering things like fare talks and giving directions.
The government hopes this will help with smoother passenger-driver conversations in Marathi and promote Maharashtra's language and cultural identity.
Mumbai drivers strike, legal challenge imminent
Many drivers aren't happy: they're worried about unclear test rules and losing pay while they prep for the exam.
A three-day strike that started August 24 left public transport pretty chaotic, with 1,268 noncompliance notices given out in one day, while 3,995 drivers were tested and 604 were found to lack the required working knowledge in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
While the chief minister stands by the rule, unions are asking for more time.
There's even a Public Interest Litigation set to be filed before the Bombay High Court on August 25 challenging the new Marathi requirement and its constitutional validity.
Meanwhile, checks will continue until September 30.