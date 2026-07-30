Ruchika Singh booked for alleged abusive comments about PM Modi
A 25-year-old woman, Ruchika Singh, got booked after allegedly making abusive comments about Prime Minister Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar on July 23.
The protest was organized by the Cockroach Janta Party to highlight paper leaks.
A complaint claimed her remarks disrespected the PM's office and could stir up unrest.
Zero FIR for mischief and defamation
Police filed a zero FIR under new laws for public mischief and defamation, and the case has moved to Parliament Street Police Station.
The party's spokesperson Saurav Das voiced concerns about using criminal charges against protesters, saying it might discourage dissent.
Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood assured that peaceful protesters won't face action unless they have criminal records.
Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das reminded everyone, especially young people, to be mindful of their words while protesting.