Ruchika Singh booked for alleged abusive comments about PM Modi

Police filed a zero FIR under new laws for public mischief and defamation, and the case has moved to Parliament Street Police Station.

The party's spokesperson Saurav Das voiced concerns about using criminal charges against protesters, saying it might discourage dissent.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood assured that peaceful protesters won't face action unless they have criminal records.

Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das reminded everyone, especially young people, to be mindful of their words while protesting.