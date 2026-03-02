'Rude people, crowded line': Italian DJ Olly Esse slams AirIndia India Mar 02, 2026

Italian DJ and influencer Olly Esse called out Air India Express on social media after facing rude behavior at Delhi airport's priority check-in.

Despite paying extra for priority check-in, she said her group was stuck in a crowded line while staff let everyone through and seemed too busy to help.

Esse shared that a staff member even pushed another passenger ahead without apologizing, asking, "I am paying for people to be rude with me."