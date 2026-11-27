Rudraksh Shukla filmed praying in restricted Khajrana Ganesh Temple section
Rudraksh Shukla, son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Golu Shukla, stirred up controversy after he was seen praying in a section of Indore's Khajrana Ganesh Temple that has been off-limits to the public since the pandemic.
The moment was caught on video.
Temple officials probe Rudraksh Shukla
Temple officials are now checking CCTV footage to figure out whether Rudraksh got inside with official permission, a process that usually needs approval from both the collector and municipal commissioner.
With his past run-ins at other temples, this latest incident has people asking if security at religious sites is really being enforced.
For now, BJP MLA Golu Shukla has not commented on his son's actions.