Rumors of suicides and rape provoke protests at Punjab campuses
India
Social media rumors recently set off protests at Chitkara University and LPU in Punjab.
At Chitkara, students reacted to false claims about two female students' suicides: police later confirmed these were baseless and arrested two ex-students for stirring up trouble.
Over at LPU, protests broke out after rumors of a rape by an outsider, though the alleged victim remains unidentified.
Nine arrests after LPU blockade
Students at LPU even blocked National Highway 44 demanding action, but things got tense: authorities filed cases against protesters for arson and property damage, leading to nine arrests.
Both universities called the rumors untrue.
Now, with political finger-pointing and the High Court stepping in for answers, everyone's waiting to see how things unfold.