Rural India adopts cow dung biogas amid LPG supply delays

India targets 5% biogas by 2028

Villagers like Gauri Devi use biogas daily, keeping LPG as a backup.

Over 5 million units have popped up since the 1980s, and the government wants biogas to make up 5% of liquefied petroleum gas use by 2028.

Still, things like installation costs and maintenance slow adoption.

Experts say community-run models could help, but for now, biogas remains a small fraction of household cooking fuel and LPG is considered more convenient because companies manage the supply chain.