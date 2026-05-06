Rural India adopts cow dung biogas amid LPG supply delays
With India facing LPG supply disruptions and queues, thanks to supply delays and the Iran conflict, rural households are turning to an age-old friend: biogas from cow dung.
These simple, subsidized setups turn farm waste into methane for cooking and even provide fertilizer, helping families keep their kitchens running without relying only on gas cylinders.
India targets 5% biogas by 2028
Villagers like Gauri Devi use biogas daily, keeping LPG as a backup.
Over 5 million units have popped up since the 1980s, and the government wants biogas to make up 5% of liquefied petroleum gas use by 2028.
Still, things like installation costs and maintenance slow adoption.
Experts say community-run models could help, but for now, biogas remains a small fraction of household cooking fuel and LPG is considered more convenient because companies manage the supply chain.