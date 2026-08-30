Russia offers India 5 more S-400 Sudarshan squadrons over ₹50,000cr
Russia wants to sell India five extra squadrons of its S-400 Sudarshan air defense system, in a deal worth over ₹50,000 crore.
India's defense ministry is reviewing the offer right now.
This follows India's earlier order for five S-400 units: four have already arrived, and the last one should be here by November.
Operation Sindoor spurs layered S-400 expansion
India decided to get more S-400s after seeing their strong performance during Operation Sindoor, where they shot down several Pakistani aircraft and what was possibly the longest-ever recorded surface-to-air missile kill, destroying a Pakistan Air Force surveillance aircraft at a range of 314km.
The new squadrons will be placed along both eastern and western borders as part of a layered defense plan.
Plus, India is adding over 280 new missiles to its current systems and working on homegrown projects like Project Kusha and Mission Sudarshan Chakra to build an even stronger national air shield.