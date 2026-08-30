Russia offers India 5 more S-400 Sudarshan squadrons over ₹50,000cr

India decided to get more S-400s after seeing their strong performance during Operation Sindoor, where they shot down several Pakistani aircraft and what was possibly the longest-ever recorded surface-to-air missile kill, destroying a Pakistan Air Force surveillance aircraft at a range of 314km.

The new squadrons will be placed along both eastern and western borders as part of a layered defense plan.

Plus, India is adding over 280 new missiles to its current systems and working on homegrown projects like Project Kusha and Mission Sudarshan Chakra to build an even stronger national air shield.