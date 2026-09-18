Russia seeks aircraft sales and joint production in India market
India
Russia is pursuing aircraft sales and joint production in India, hoping to get a slice of the country's fast-growing aviation market.
While global giants like Boeing and Airbus haven't made this move yet, a Russian company and a Brazilian company have already signed deals with Indian partners.
Russia, especially, is linked to a broader Atmanirbharta/self-reliance discussion in civil aviation, backed by the Russians.
India: jobs, tech and certification hurdles
If these plans go ahead, India could see more jobs, new tech coming in, and cheaper planes for local airlines.
There are some hurdles, like certification issues for Russian aircraft, but teaming up with global players could finally give a boost to India's own aircraft manufacturing dreams.